Alexandre Ramagem, amigo de la familia del mandatario, ha vuelto a retomar su anterior puesto como jefe de los servicios secretos.

Ramagen abrazando al actual presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro. / Adriano Machado - Reuters
madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, ha revocado el 29 de abril el nombramiento de Alexandre Ramagem como nuevo director de la Policía Federal, después de que la Corte Suprema ordenara su suspensión.

Ramagem iba a reemplazar como director de la Policía Federal a Mauricio Valeixo, quien fue destituido por Bolsonaro

La decisión de Bolsonaro ha sido publicada en una edición extraordinaria del Diario Oficial y devuelve a Ramagem, amigo de la familia del mandatario, a su anterior puesto como jefe de los servicios secretos.

Ramagem iba a reemplazar como director de la Policía Federal a Mauricio Valeixo, quien fue destituido por Bolsonaro, decisión que ocasionó la renuncia de Sergio Moro al ministerio de Justicia, causando una crisis política en el Gobierno.

El nuevo director de la Policía Federal ha sido nombrado como "el hombre de confianza" para Bolsonaro, considerándole como la persona con la que el presidente brasileño desea volver a poseer la comunicación tras su antecesor.

