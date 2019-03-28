El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, vivió anoche una las entrevistas más tensas de toda su carrera política. Se enfrentaba a las preguntas del periodista Tim Sebastian, para el canal alemán Deutsche Welle dentro del programa Zona de Conflicto. La entrevista giró en torno a preguntas sobre Catalunya, el procés y la prisión preventiva de los políticos independentistas.

El político socialista no se encontró cómodo en ningún momento. Para empezar, al ser cuestionado por la situación de prisión preventiva de los políticos que están siendo juzgados en el Tribunal Supremo. El entrevistador afirma que están en la cárcel sin haber hecho nada y pregunta por qué en España no se respeta la presunción de inocencia, a lo que Borrell asegura que "en España, los jueces son independientes" y que la presión preventiva no es incompatible con la presunción de inocencia.

La conversación se va enzarzando. Borrell le llega a preguntar al periodista si sabe que Carles Puigdemont y otros políticos están fugados de la Justicia mientras éste le replica que el Gobierno llegó con la promesa de "modernizar España" y sigue manteniendo en prisión a una abuela de 66 años que está condenada por nada, en referencia a la expresidenta del Parlament, Carmen Forcadell.

La tensión y el desencuentro va en aumento cuando el periodista pregunta por qué España no debate una reforma constitucional que permitiese la independencia catalana. Borrell, conocido crítico con la causa independentista, deja claro que la Constitución ya lo permite: "Pueden ir al Congreso y presentar una proposición de reforma de la Constitución, como hicieron los vascos".

El entrevistador insiste sobre los motivos que tiene el Gobierno para no haber abordado una reforma de la Constitución cuando "el 70% de los españoles la quiere". Borrell, sorprendido, le pregunta de dónde se saca esos datos. "Del CIS español", responde.

"¿Reformar la Constitución sobre qué?", pregunta ya indignado Borrell. La paciencia del ministro termina por acabarse, mira alrededor mientras acusa a Sebastian de estar mintiendo continuamente. "¡Parad la grabación!", exclama el ministro mientras comienza a quitarse el micrófono.

Finalmente, Josep Borrell reflexionó y volvió al plató para finalizar la entrevista, que acabó de nuevo lleno de tensión. "Podrías hacer mejor tus preguntas". Este le replica: "No estoy aquí para hacerle preguntas que le gusten", le replica el entrevistador para terminar.