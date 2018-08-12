Borrell mantiene el premio que creó Dastis al mejor trabajo de un medio extranjero sobre "el papel de España en el mundo"

El nuevo ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación, Josep Borrell, tiene intención de mantener los Premios Palacio de Viana de periodismo y política internacional, proyectados por el equipo de Alfonso Dastis y que fueron recibidos con críticas por los independentistas.
Así se deduce de la respuesta que ha remitido el Gobierno socialista al diputado del PDeCAT Jordi Xuclà, que pidió explicaciones -al anterior Ejecutivo- por la creación de unos galardones que, según decía este diputado, incluyen un premio en metálico al corresponsal extranjero "que mejor contribuya a la buena reputación de España".
Xuclà presentó una serie de preguntas en las que citaba opiniones de varios corresponsales extranjeros mofándose de un premio supuestamente destinado a contribuir "a la buena reputación" y preguntó al Gobierno si compartía su impresión de que la iniciativa era "propagandista".
En su respuesta, el Gobierno explica que en los Presupuestos para 2018 está consignada una partida para estos premios -36.000 euros- y destaca que lo que pretenden es "reconocer el buen trabajo periodístico" y la "información de calidad" sobre política exterior española y sobre relaciones internacionales. Así, detalla que la norma por la que se crean, que actualmente está en tramitación, prevé cuatro categorías, tres de ellas con premio en metálico, y una de ellas es "el mejor trabajo periodístico sobre el papel de España en el mundo publicado en medios de comunicación extranjeros impresos o en línea".
Los otros dos premios se otorgarán al mejor texto de información o de opinión sobre política internacional publicado en medios de comunicación españoles, impresos o en línea, en cualquiera de las lenguas oficiales; la mejor información audiovisual sobre política internacional en medios españoles y, de nuevo, en cualquiera de las lenguas oficiales. Existe una cuarta categoría, sin remuneración económica, que premiará la "trayectoria profesional periodística o de difusión en el ámbito de las relaciones internacionales".
Por otro lado, el Gobierno socialista ha enviado a Xuclà una lista de 14 índices internacionales para defender que "la imagen exterior de España es sólida, consolidada y homologable a la de los países más avanzados de su entorno político, económico y social". Con este listado, el Ejecutivo ha respondido a una batería de más de 40 preguntas que el diputado presentó después de que Borrell anunciase públicamente que una de sus prioridades sería revertir el daño causado a la imagen exterior de España por el independentismo.
