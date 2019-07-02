El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, será el próximo jefe de la diplomacia europea y sustituirá así a la italiana Federica Mogherini en el cargo, en virtud del acuerdo sellado entre los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de los Veintiocho para la renovación de los altos cargos de la UE.
Borrell también será vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea, cargo que compagina el Alto Representante de Política Exterior y de Seguridad Común de la UE desde finales de 2009 tras la entrada en vigor del Tratado de Lisboa. El objetivo era reforzar la coherencia y coordinación entre las diferentes carteras en el Ejecutivo comunitario que guardan relación con los Asuntos Exteriores, entre ellos Desarrollo y la Política de Vecindad.
El jefe de la diplomacia española siempre sonó como un candidato natural para el puesto de Alto Representante por su cargo actual y su conocimiento sobre Europa. Borrell fue presidente del Parlamento Europeo entre julio de 2004 y enero de 2007. Se ha impuesto al actual vicepresidente de la Comisión, el eslovaco Maros Sefcovic.
Será el segundo español que ocupe el cargo de jefe de la diplomacia española tras Javier Solana, que fue el primer Alto Representante de Política Exterior y de Seguridad Común de la UE durante diez años, entre octubre de 1999 y noviembre de 2009.
