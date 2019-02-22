Borrell: “La socialdemocracia debe contestar con fuerza el resurgir del nacionalismo identitario”

El ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, advirtió este viernes del resurgir del nacionalismo identitario en Europa e hizo un llamamiento a la socialdemocracia para “contestar con fuerza” a este movimiento que se está extendiendo por todo el viejo continente.
Borrell, que clausuró la primera jornada de la Convención de los Socialistas Europeos, culpó de este resurgir a la crisis económica y explicó que, si un día se pensó que la economía conduciría a la integración política, no se advirtió de que la crisis “ha provocado la tendencia de fuerzas centrífugas que se refugian en la identidad. ¡Es la identidad, estúpido!”; vino a exclamar para señalar el principal problema que sufre Europa.
Para Borrell es un error el retorno a la identidad, “que busca refugio en la vieja nación para afrontar los problemas que les plantea la globalización” y, según dijo, entre los el paro y los trabajadores en precario y los problemas de la inmigración se está formando la “tormenta perfecta”.
El ministro, que en ningún momento dio pistas sobre si será cabeza de lista del PSOE a las elecciones europeas, dijo que esto se tiene que afrontar recordando los logros conseguido por Europa y hacérselos llegar a las nuevas generaciones, un mensaje en el que se insistió durante toda la jornada.
Para Borrell, Europa es la parte del mundo que mejor combina, “la libertad política, el progreso económico y la distribución social”, e indicó que eso es algo que no se puede perder.
Por ello, ya en modo arenga ante todos los líderes socialdemócratas europeos pidió volcarse en comicios al Parlamento de la UE; “porque la socialdemocracia debe tomar el timón de Eurpa”, concluyó.
El presidente del Gobierno,o Pedro Sánchez, clausurará hoy la convención a la que asistirá también el líder del Partido Laborista británico, Jeremy Corbyn.
