No factura, pero obtiene beneficios. Famaztella, la empresa de José María Aznar y Ana Botella, ganó 100.032 euros en 2018 gracias a sus inversiones, informa el diario El País.
El expresidente del Gobierno y la exalcaldesa de Madrid fundaron la compañía en 2004 con 3.000 euros de capital, justo antes de dejar la Moncloa, para gestionar los ingresos por participar en eventos, impartir conferencias y escribir libros.
Luego, incluyeron las inversiones financieras, que son las que han motivado que obtuviesen beneficios el año pasado, lo que le permitió resarcir las pérdidas de 2017, cuando perdió 165.966 euros, según el periódico madrileño.
Famaztella (acrónimo de Familia Aznar Botella) tuvo unos gastos de explotación de 8.044 euros en 2018 y no registró facturación alguna, pero "tiene inversiones en moneda extranjera por valor de 2,5 millones, entre las que están contabilizadas 352.112 acciones de la empresa tecnológica Spider Cloud Wireles con un valor de compra de 250.000 dólares", señala El País.
"Le han beneficiado los tipos de cambio, que arrojan una partida positiva de 54.379,04 euros. Tras los gastos de sus actividades, Famaztella pagó 28.969 euros en impuestos", añade El País, que subraya que ha generado beneficios (excepto el año pasado) pese a no haber facturado nada durante cuatro años.
