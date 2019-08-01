Público
Bous al carrer Unides Podem interpone un recurso contra la Junta de Gobierno para impedir la celebración del 'bous al carrer'

Durante el gobierno del tripartito de izquierdas, entre 2015 y 2017, la celebración se suspendió por riesgo a inundación, sin embargo, "la vicealcaldesa, María del Carmen Sánchez, deja en manos de las previsiones meteorológicas como si fueran una ciencia exacta", critica Xavier López, portavoz de Unides Podem.

Luis Barcala (PP) con Xavier López (Unidas Podemos). EFE

Unides Podem (UP) en el Ayuntamiento de Alicante ha interpuesto un recurso de reposición por la decisión de la Junta de Gobierno en autorizar la celebración del festejo taurino, bous al carrer. El evento se celebra en una zona de la rambla de El Moralet, unos terrenos peligrosos en caso de lluvias fuertes. 

Xavier López, portavoz de Unides Podem, ha asegurado que la celebración de estos festejos corresponde a "una decisión política del PP", además añade que esta decisión también va en contra del Síndic de Greuges, el Defensor del Pueblo, que "también apoyó la decisión de demolición" del terreno. 

El portavoz del grupo municipal socialista en Alicante, Paco Sanguino, ha recalcado que "este tipo de Gobierno se está caracterizando por autoeximirse de sus responsabilidades", refiriéndose a la limpieza de la ciudad y y a la realización del festejo. Además, Sanguino ha destacado que "Ciudadanos está teniendo la oportunidad constante de marcar su línea como partido y lo único que hemos visto por el momento es que no tiene ni voz ni personalidad política propia". 

