Elecciones europeas Boye, Trias y Talegón encabezarán la lista de Junts en las europeas tras la exclusión de Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí

La Junta Electoral Central excluyó al expresident catalán y a los dos exconsellers huidos porque no figuran adecuadamente en el censo electoral y tampoco han acreditado que reúnen las condiciones para ello.

El abogado Gonzalo Boye encabezará la lista de Junts al Europarlamento en las elecciones del próximo 26 de mayo. /EUROPA PRESS

El abogado Gonzalo Boye encabezará la lista de Junts al Europarlamento en las elecciones del próximo 26 de mayo, después de la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que excluyó al expresidente de la Generalit Carles Puigdemont, y a los exconsellers huídos Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí.

Según publica este martes el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), el abogado de Puigdemont liderará la lista independentista en las elecciones europeas, y a éste le seguirán el exalcalde de Barcelona Xavier Trias y la periodista Beatriz Talegón.

Desde JxCat se informó este lunes de estos nombres para sustituir de forma "provisional" en los puestos de la candidatura europea, tras la resolución de la Junta Electoral.

El PP y Ciudadanos pidieron excluir a los tres políticos independentistas huidos alegando que no tenían la condición de elegibles por cuanto que residen fuera de España y están procesados en rebeldía por el Tribunal Supremo: Puigdemont y Toni Comín están afincados en Bélgica y Clara Ponsatí vive en el Reino Unido.

La JEC aceptó parcialmente el recurso y concluyó que los tres independentistas fugados no figuran adecuadamente en el censo electoral y tampoco han acreditado que reúnen las condiciones para ello, y en este contexto, no son electores y tampoco "elegibles".

No obstante, la resolución generó un cisma en la propia JEC dado que el presidente del organismo, el vicepresidente y otras dos vocales han firmado un voto particular discrepante defendiendo que debía primar el derecho a presentarse a las elecciones.

