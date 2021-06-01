madridActualizado:
El abogado del líder del Frente Polisario, Marcos Ollé, ha explicado que Brahim Ghali ha negado ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional que haya cometido violaciones de los Derechos Humanos contra la población del Sáhara. El magistrado ha señalado que son "absolutamente falsos los hechos que han sido objeto de acusación contra él".
Del mismo modo, el abogado, ha señalado que Ghali ha finalizado su intervención ante el tribunal diciendo que el motivo de esta querella es "absolutamente político para tratar de minar la dignidad y la credibilidad del pueblo saharaui y su lucha en el camino hacia la autodeterminación".
Ollé ha señalado que las acusaciones han solicitado medidas cautelares. En concreto, han reclamado prisión provisional y la retirada del pasaporte de Brahim Ghali. Mientras, la Fiscalía no se ha pronunciado sobre esta cuestión. "Inicialmente no contemplamos que se adopte ninguna medida", ha sentenciado el abogado. Por otro lado, Ollé ha anunciado que pedirá "inmediatamente" el sobreseimiento provisional de la causa.
(Habrá ampliación)
