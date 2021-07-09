Estás leyendo: Reino Unido rechaza la estimación de la UE sobre la factura del Brexit

Público
Público

Brexit Reino Unido rechaza la estimación de la UE sobre la factura del Brexit

El ejecutivo británico asegura que las estimaciones de Bruselas no reflejan el dinero que se le debe a Gran Bretaña.

Libras y euros
Cara de la Reina de Inglaterra en un billete. PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

Londres

Actualizado:

Los desacuerdos en cuanto al coste total de la factura del Brexit suman un capítulo más, y es que el Reino Unido asegura que su estimación es hasta un 14% menor que los números ofrecidos por Bruselas.

El ejecutivo de Boris Johnson aseguró el viernes que no reconocía la estimación de la Unión Europea sobre el coste global del acuerdo del Brexit, y que la factura total se mantenía dentro de sus propias proyecciones originales.

"No reconocemos esa cifra", dijo el portavoz del primer ministro Boris Johnson a los periodistas. "Es una estimación elaborada por la UE para su propia contabilidad interna. Por ejemplo, no refleja todo el dinero que se le debe a Reino Unido, lo que reduce la cantidad que pagamos", añadió.

La respuesta de la Unión Europea fue que Londres debe pagar 47.500 millones de euros como parte de su acuerdo financiero posterior al Brexit.

Hasta 6.700 millones de euros menos

La propia UE rechazó la interpretación británica de las cifras contenidas en el informe presupuestario del bloque contrario. "La cifra (es) de 47.500 millones de euros, que el Reino Unido tendrá que pagar a la Unión Europea en los próximos años", dijo el portavoz de la Comisión Europea, Balazs Ujvari. "Todos los cálculos se han realizado de acuerdo con las disposiciones del Acuerdo de Retirada", añadió, en referencia al acuerdo de divorcio. Concluyó de manera tajante: "El informe es firme".

El Reino Unido insiste en que su estimación del coste del Brexit se mantenía dentro del rango que fijó previamente: De 35.000 a 39.000 millones de libras esterlinas, lo que equivalen a entre 40.800 a 45.500 millones de euros. Es decir, el Gobierno de Boris Johnson quiere ahorrarse hasta 6.700 millones de euros de la factura del Brexit.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público