Brexit Sánchez y Boris Johnson conversan sobre la propuesta británica para un acuerdo sobre el Brexit

Sánchez y Johnson han hablado a las 19.00 horas por teléfono a petición de este último, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de Moncloa.

El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez. - EFE

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez; y el primer Ministro británico, Boris Johnson, han mantenido este sábado una conversación telefónica en la que han abordado principalmente la última propuesta británica para un acuerdo sobre el Brexit.

En la conversación, también han tratado las discusiones en Bruselas entre los británicos y el encargado por la UE de las negociaciones del Brexit, Michel Barnier.

Asimismo, han hablado, entre otras cuestiones, de los derechos de españoles y británicos en caso de un Brexit duro y de Gibraltar.

