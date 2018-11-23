El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, se ratificó este viernes en el mantenimiento del veto al preacuerdo entre la UE y el Reino Unido para el brexit porque considera que aún siguen sin darse las garantías suficientes en relación con la situación de Gibraltar.
Sánchez se refirió a la situación de la negociación del brexit en la conferencia de prensa que ofreció en La Habana al término de su visita oficial al país caribeño durante la que se entrevistó con el presidente cubano, Miguel Díaz Canel.
Al plantearle si baraja no asistir a la reunión extraordinaria del Consejo Europeo del próximo domingo, se ha limitado a señalar que, "si hay acuerdo, lógicamente se irá".
[Habrá ampliación]
