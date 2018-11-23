Público
Brexit Sánchez duda de que haya cumbre europea si no hay acuerdo sobre Gibraltar

El presidente del Gobierno se ratifica en el mantenimiento del veto al preacuerdo entre la UE y el Reino Unido para el brexit porque considera que aún siguen sin darse las garantías suficientes en relación con la situación de Gibraltar.

23/11/2018.- El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, habla ante los medios de comunicación en la Residencia del Embajador, hoy en La Habana (Cuba). Sánchez se encuentra en una visita oficial de dos días a la Isla. EFE/Juanjo Martín

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, habla ante los medios de comunicación en La Habana. EFE/Juanjo Martín

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, se ratificó este viernes en el mantenimiento del veto al preacuerdo entre la UE y el Reino Unido para el brexit porque considera que aún siguen sin darse las garantías suficientes en relación con la situación de Gibraltar.

Sánchez se refirió a la situación de la negociación del brexit en la conferencia de prensa que ofreció en La Habana al término de su visita oficial al país caribeño durante la que se entrevistó con el presidente cubano, Miguel Díaz Canel.

Al plantearle si baraja no asistir a la reunión extraordinaria del Consejo Europeo del próximo domingo, se ha limitado a señalar que, "si hay acuerdo, lógicamente se irá".

