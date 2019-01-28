Público
Catalunya El TSJC archiva la causa contra el conseller Buch por promover el 1-O entre los alcaldes

Neus Lloveras y él fueron acusados de un delito de desobediencia por impulsarlo desde la Asociación Catalana de Municipios

La presidenta de la AMI, Neus Lloveras, y el presidente de la ACM, Miquel Buch. E.P.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha archivado la causa que tenía abierta por un delito de desobediencia contra el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, por haber promovido el referéndum del 1-O entre los alcaldes cuando lideraba la Asociación Catalana de Municipios (ACM).

En un auto, el juez instructor del TSJC acuerda archivar la querella que la Fiscalía presentó contra Buch y contra Neus Lloveras, expresidenta de la Asociación de Municipios por la Independencia (AMI) y alcaldesa de Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), al no ver indicios del delito de desobediencia grave que se les imputaba. 

