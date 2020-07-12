Estás leyendo: Burela, epicentro de brote en Galicia, iguala la participación de 2016; Ordizia, foco de Euskadi, se mantiene por encima de la región

Feijóo asegura que la comarca lucense se encuentra "en una fase de control y, probablemente, de bajada" de contagiados. 

Burela, principal foco del brote de coronavirus en A Mariña, vota con normalidad. / EFE
Burela, principal foco del brote de coronavirus en A Mariña, vota con normalidad. / EFE

Las diez mesas electorales habilitadas en el municipio lucense de Burela (Lugo), epicentro del brote de la covid-19 en la comarca de A Mariña con 186 casos activos, han quedado constituidas esta mañana sin incidencias. Así lo han informado fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Burela, que han apuntado normalidad en los colegios electorales de este municipio, en el que está restringida la movilidad sólo al término municipal.

En el municipio de Burela (Lugo), foco principal del brote por tener el mayor número de contagios y porque es el único municipio con la movilidad restringida, solo puede ser interna; se ha registrado una participación del 39,02%, muy similar a la que se notificó en 2016, cuando fue del 38,96%.

En la comarca de A Mariña, en la que permanece activo un brote de coronavirus con 185 infectados, se ha registrado un porcentaje de participación a las cinco de la tarde de este domingo ligeramente superior al de los comicios de 2016.

Concretamente, en las divisiones de A Mariña Central descendió 1,32 puntos, situándose en un 40,94%; en A Mariña Occidental subió 2,5 puntos, hasta un 47,52%, y en A Mariña Oriental descendió en 0,9 puntos hasta un 44,19%.

Ordizia, por encima de la media

La participación en Ordizia (Guipúzcoa), municipio que sufre un brote de covid-19 que afecta a 70 casos, alcanzaba a las 12.00 horas el 19,65% del censo, lo que supone que un total de 1.375 vecinos habían ejercido ya su derecho al voto. La participación es así superior a la que se da en el conjunto de Euskadi que alcanzaba a la misma hora el 14,1%.

En Gipuzkoa, a las 17.00 horas, la participación ha sido del 36,67%, 7,79% puntos menos que en 2016, cuando alcanzó el 44,46 %.

Las diez mesas electorales del municipio guipuzcoano de Ordizia se han constituido con normalidad y desde primeras horas han sido numerosos los vecinos que han acudido a depositar su voto.

Con motivo de la pandemia, el Ayuntamiento ha reforzado las medidas para garantizar la seguridad de los 6.996 vecinos llamados a votar en las mesas distribuidas en los colegios electorales ubicados en el frontón Beti Alai, Jakintza Ikastola, Frontón del colegio Urdaneta e Instituto Oianguren.

