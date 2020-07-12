Estás leyendo: Burela y Ordizia, epicentros de los brotes en Galicia y Euskadi, aumentan su participación en los comicios autonómicos

Feijóo asegura que la comarca lucense se encuentra "en una fase de control y, probablemente, de bajada" de contagiados. 

Burela, principal foco del brote de coronavirus en A Mariña, vota con normalidad. / EFE
Las diez mesas electorales habilitadas en el municipio lucense de Burela (Lugo), epicentro del brote de la covid-19 en la comarca de A Mariña con 186 casos activos, han quedado constituidas esta mañana sin incidencias. Así lo han informado fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Burela, que han apuntado normalidad en los colegios electorales de este municipio, en el que está restringida la movilidad sólo al término municipal.

En la comarca de A Mariña ha habido por el momento más electores que en 2016: un 16,83 % en la parte considerada central de esta comarca, un 19,52 % en la occidental y un 19,45 % en la zona oriental de la costa lucense.

También se ha restringido la movilidad en otros siete ayuntamientos de la comarca (Viveiro, Xove, Cervo, Foz, Barreiros y Ribadeo), que sólo se podrán mover en la franja que conforman estos municipios, informa Europa Press.

Aumento en Ordizia

La participación en Ordizia (Guipúzcoa), municipio que sufre un brote de covid-19 que afecta a 70 casos, alcanzaba a las 12.00 horas el 19,65% del censo, lo que supone que un total de 1.375 vecinos habían ejercido ya su derecho al voto. La participación es así superior a la que se da en el conjunto de Euskadi que alcanzaba a la misma hora el 14,1%.

Las diez mesas electorales del municipio guipuzcoano de Ordizia se han constituido con normalidad y desde primeras horas han sido numerosos los vecinos que han acudido a depositar su voto.

Con motivo de la pandemia, el Ayuntamiento ha reforzado las medidas para garantizar la seguridad de los 6.996 vecinos llamados a votar en las mesas distribuidas en los colegios electorales ubicados en el frontón Beti Alai, Jakintza Ikastola, Frontón del colegio Urdaneta e Instituto Oianguren.

De este modo, y según ha informado el Consistorio en redes sociales, hasta las 12.00 horas la participación en las elecciones al Parlamento Vasco ha sido de un 19,65%, con 1.375 votos. El índice de participación es superior al que se da en el conjunto de Euskadi que alcanzaba a la misma hora el 14,1%.

