El mismo día que se ha hecho público el patrimonio de los diputados en el Congreso, El Diario de Cádiz publica este martes que el alcalde de la ciudad andaluza, José María González, alias Kichi, donó durante su primer mandato una parte de su sueldo a causas benéficas. En concreto, las donaciones alcanzaron los 70.000 euros.

Cuando llegó a la Alcaldía de Cádiz en 2015, Kichi se comprometió a no cobrar su sueldo de alcalde, sino a cobrar como miembro de la Diputación Provincial y, además, que no cobraría más de lo que cobraba como profesor antes de pasar a la política. Así que Kichi ha donado en estos cuatro años entre el 40 y el 47% del salario. Su sueldo final no llega a los 2.000 euros.

Cuatro años después, en las recientes elecciones municipales, ‘Kichi’ ha logrado retener su alcaldía ganando con claridad los comicios en Cádiz, logrando 13 de los 27 concejales posibles, rozando la mayoría absoluta.

Según El Diario de Cádiz, en 2018 Kichi dedicó 17.774 euros a estas donaciones; en 2017, 14.288 euros; y en 2016, 16.511 euros. Cuando fue elegido alcalde en 2015, destinó 11.611 euros; y en lo que llevamos de 2019, casi 7.000 euros.