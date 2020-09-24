Estás leyendo: Dos informes de la UDEF revelan que Fomento y la Comunidad de Madrid amañaron contratos a favor de la 'caja B' del PP

El Ministerio de Fomento y la Comunidad de Madrid amañaron contratos a favor de un donante en b del PP, según sendos informes que han sido entregados al juzgado número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga el caso.

Sede del PP en la calle Génova de Madrid. / Jesús Hellín/Europa Press
Tras salir a la luz dos informes de la UDEF, entregados al juzgado número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional, se ha descubierto que el Ministerio de Fomento y la Comunidad de Madrid amañaron contratos a favor de un donante en b del PP, según avanza la Cadena SER.  

Ambos informes dictaminan que en el año 2003 la Entidad Estatal del Suelo (SEPES ), dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento y el Canal Isabel II en 2006, incurrieron en múltiples irregularidades: adjudicaron dos depuradoras, por un valor de 10,8 millones de euros, al empresario Rafael Palencia, quien a cambio abonó a la 'caja B' del PP al menos 95.000 euros.

En este sentido, el Ministerio de Fomento vulneró todas las normativas correspondientes. La obra en cuestión es la Estación Depuradora de Aguas Residuales (EDAR) Monte Boyal en el municipio toledano de Casarrubios del Monte, adjudicado en 2003 a Degremont por 3.482.312,84 euros. 

Según la UDEF la irregularidad comienza en que fue concedida "al margen de lo dispuesto" en la ley de contratación pública y "demás normativa aplicable", vulnerando "los principios de publicidad, concurrencia, objetividad y transparencia aplicables en la contratación" pública.

Además, de esta primera se cometieron numerosas irregularidades más, como la manipulación y opacidad en los criterios de adjudicación, o la subjetividad en las puntuaciones para la concesión de la obra.

