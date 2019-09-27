Público
Calidad del aire El Gobierno aprueba el Plan Nacional de Control de la Contaminación Atmosférica

La ministra para la Transición Ecológica ha presentado este viernes su primer programa para reducir los niveles de contaminación del aire en España. Con esta medida, España cumple con la obligación establecida en la Directiva Europea de Techos Nacionales de Emisión. 

La ministra para la Transición Ecológica del Gobierno de España, Teresa Ribera, junto a la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional del Gobierno de España, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa del Consejo de Ministros./Europa Press

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes el primer Programa Nacional de Control de la Contaminación Atmosférica, que incluye un catálogo de 57 medidas. El plan que ve la luz precisamente coincidiendo con la huelga mundial para exigir acción urgente y decidida para frenar la emergencia climática.

Durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la ministra para la Transición Ecológica, ha señalado que la aprobación del programa permitirá a España cumplir sus obligaciones con la Unión Europea en materia de control de la contaminación atmosférica.

Así, ha explicado que, por un lado, permitirá reforzar el sistema de seguimiento de las emisiones y de sus impactos en la salud y en los ecosistemas mediante un catálogo de 57 medidas para "asegurar que España en la década de 2020 a 2030 cumple sus objetivos" en una serie de contaminantes.

Además, ha destacado que se trata de un programa que apela, en gran medida, a las cuestiones de salud, al tiempo que Ribera ha recordado que de acuerdo con datos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) la contaminación del aire es el cuarto factor de riesgo de muerte en el mundo y según el Instituto de Salud Carlos III provoca la muerte prematura a 93.000 personas en España.

Por tanto, valora que el plan será una "herramienta de acompañamiento imprescindible" a los planes de contaminación del aire de los distintos niveles de la administración ya que regularán distintas actividades como las agrarias, la ganadería, la movilidad o el sector energético o sectores, por ejemplo como el de las pinturas y barnices.

