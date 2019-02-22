Calvo denuncia que PP y Cs están poniendo en tela de juicio la violencia de género

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, denunció este viernes que “las tres derechas” están poniendo en cuestión la violencia de género, e hizo un llamamiento a las mujeres para que con su voto frenen cualquier retroceso en esta materia.
Calvo hizo estas consideraciones durante su intervención el la Convención de Partidos Socialdemócratas que se está celebrando este fin de semana en Madrid, con un discurso en defensa de los valores feministas como uno de los núcleos centrales del proyecto socialistas europeos.
La vicepresidenta señaló que el 50% de la agenda y de la acción política de los partidos socialdemócrata debe ser feminista, “porque para la justicia de la igualdad la propuesta tiene que ser feminista”.
Calvo dijo estar preocupada por la deriva que han tomado PP y Ciudadanos ya que, según dijo, están poniendo en “tela de juicio” la violencia de género, como lo hace la extrema derecha.
La vicepresidenta denunció que ambos partidos “han cedido a las primera” ante la ultraderecha para cuestionar las políticas de igualdad lo que, en su opinión, supone una situación de “emergencia y de peligro”.
Aseguró que el PSOE va a combatir esta situación, pero que no está dispuesto a sentarse con nadie que quiera “discutir la realidad” y sólo se sentará para “buscar soluciones y avanzar”.
Calvo recordó ante los dirigentes socialdemócratas europeos el impacto que supuso el pasado año 8 de marzo en España, y vaticinó que se volverá a repetir otra vez. En este sentido, dijo que sólo el voto de las mujeres puede parar a la ultraderecha.
La jornada continuó todo el viernes con diversas mesas de trabajo que desembocarán en un manifiesto conjunto de todos los partidos socialdemócratas europeos. El sábado, Pedro Sánchez clausurará la Convención.
