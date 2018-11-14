Dolors Montserrat, portavoz del PP en el Congreso, le preguntaba esta mañana a Carmen Calvo, la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, durante la sesión de control: "¿Cree el Gobierno que la paciencia de los españoles es infinita?", a lo que Calvo le ha respondido: "Vengo cada miércoles a cumplir mis obligaciones con respeto institucional y político hacia su persona, pero es que usted me hace unas preguntas..."
La estrategia de Calvo ante tal requerimiento ha sido descalificar las preguntas de la portavoz del PP: "Intuyo que los miércoles entre las nueve y cuarto y las nueve y media muchos están al límite cuando la escuchan a usted", ha proseguido.
Para Calvo, Montserrat trata de hacer una suerte de "totum revolutm" y dice de ella que su gestión como ministra de Sanidad, Política Social e Igualdad en el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy representó "el desgobierno en persona, el antigobierno y el abandono de todos los criterios de justicia social de este país". "Se lo tenía que pensar un minuto, usted necesita una pareja artística y no soy yo. A mí se me viene a la cabeza Cicerón y usted cada día se parece más a Catilina", le ha espetado.
Por su parte, Montserrat le ha recriminado que "ridiculice" al presidente del Gobierno y le ha acusado de justificar "la metamorfosis de Sánchez, como si fuese el rey Salomón, el doctor Sánchez y el presidente Sánchez", además le ha espetado que son "un Gobierno sin votos", y que, entre otras cuestiones "manipulan RTVE" y que "Europa no acepta sus cuentas". A juicio de la conservadora están lanzando "cortinas de humo".
Además, ha afirmado el que el Gobierno "está agotando la paciencia de los españoles" y ha citado el ejemplo de que el "mejor a cardiólogo del mundo" ,Valentín Fuster, ha abandonado la Presidencia del Consejo Asesor del Ministerio de Sanidad porque "no le han cogido el teléfono en cinco meses". "Esta es la tragedia de España, que ustedes prescindan el doctor Fuster y que los españoles tengamos que soportar al doctor Sánchez", ha concluido la portavoz del PP.
