Susana Díaz manifestó esta mañana que está “donde quiere estar" y ofreció “toda la energía, el talento, el trabajo y el esfuerzo de los socialistas andaluces” a Pedro Sánchez para que pueda llevar a cabo su proyecto político.
En una atención a medios esta mañana en el Parlamento de Andalucía, al respecto de su reunión en Moncloa del lunes pasado con el secretario general del PSOE, Díaz dijo que se había abierto un camino de colaboración entre ambos y que, por ello, está “súperagradecida”, “profundamente agradecida a Pedro”.
Esta vez, San Vicente quiere que este cambio de clima con Ferraz cuaje, fructifique y que el PSOE de Andalucía ocupe de nuevo el lugar esencial, leal, con peso específico y equilibrador que ha ocupado durante largas etapas en el partido.
“Toda la energía, talento, trabajo y esfuerzo de los socialistas andaluces estará en ayudar a Pedro Sánchez en lo mejor para España, que nuestro Gobierno tenga toda la fortaleza y contaremos con su apoyo ayuda y lealtad para recuperar cuanto antes el Gobierno de Andalucía desde el progreso”, dijo Díaz.
Esta sintonía entre ambos, agregó la expresidenta de la Junta, "es una buena noticia para Andalucía y para el conjunto de España”. Díaz analizó que el apoyo de los compañeros y de Sánchez "es muy importante para recuperar el Gobierno andaluz cuanto antes".
Díaz negó también que Sánchez le hubiera ofrecido la presidencia del Senado o algún ministerio o algún otro cargo. “No es cierto”, dijo. “El único ofrecimiento ha sido de colaboración, cooperación, ayuda, confianza y lealtad mutua”, agregó Díaz. "No ha habido ningún ofrecimiento de cargos públicos", insistió la secretaria general del PSOE de Andalucía.
"Estoy donde quiero estar, en Andalucía, como jefa de la oposición", remachó Díaz.
Cambio de clima y diputaciones
Este mismo mes, a partir de la segunda quincena, se podrá comprobar si este cambio de clima entre Díaz y Sánchez es flor de una reunión o puede tener continuidad. Las decisiones sobre las diputaciones se tomarán, por decisión de Ferraz, después de la constitución de los ayuntamientos, el próximo 15 de junio.
Los sanchistas andaluces, singularmente el alcalde de Dos Hermanas, Kiko Toscano, quieren a toda costa llevarse por delante al presidente de la Diputación de Sevilla, Fernando Rodríguez Villalobos, una referencia política de Díaz, y a quien consideran un obstáculo para sus planes de conquista de San Vicente.
Si este asunto se resuelve sin sangre y se produce una integración en las Diputaciones que satisfaga a Ferraz y a San Vicente, y que empiece a disolver poco a poco en el partido los apellidos sanchistas y susanistas, se podrá confirmar el cambio de clima.
