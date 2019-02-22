Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Cambio climático España prevé que todos los nuevos coches tengan emisiones cero para 2040

La ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, dijo que esta afirmación no implicaba ninguna prohibición para ningún tipo de vehículo en el Plan Nacional de Energía y Clima con horizonte a 2030.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Coches eléctricos en Madrid.

Coches eléctricos en Madrid. 

El Gobierno español dijo este viernes que planea que todos los nuevos coches tengan cero emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero para 2040, diciendo que recogía las recomendaciones de la Unión Europea.

En una presentación de un plan contra el cambio climático, la ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, dijo que esta afirmación no implicaba ninguna prohibición para ningún tipo de vehículo en el Plan Nacional de Energía y Clima con horizonte a 2030. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad