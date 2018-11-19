Público
Cambio climático La ministra de Transición Ecológica recomienda comprar un coche híbrido

La ministra de Transición Energética y Medio Ambiente, Teresa Ribera, durante su intervención en el pleno del pleno celebrado hoy en el Congreso de los Diputados.EFE/Mariscal

La ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, ha querido tranquilizar este lunes a los dueños de vehículos al asegurar que aún queda "mucho tiempo" en España para coches más eficientes de motor de combustión e híbridos, y ha dicho que si mañana tuviera que comprarse un coche, optaría por un híbrido.

"Hoy puede haber coches eléctricos que si uno tiene en su casa el enchufe correspondiente, lo puede gestionar y si no... Como yo no tengo enchufe en el garaje, me parece que lo práctico sería comprarme un híbrido", ha dicho Ribera en una entrevista en Los Desayunos de RTVE.

"Los que tenemos hoy coche, podemos estar tranquilos. Esa certidumbre también existe. Tenemos todavía mucho tiempo de coches mucho más eficientes de motor de combustión y coches híbridos", ha añadido Ribera, que ha recalado que no se puede trasponer hoy lo que se han marcado como objetivo a 2040.

La ministra ha hecho hincapié en que la propuesta de 2040 como año límite para matricular y vender vehículos de combustión tradicional e híbridos es "una fecha prudente" en línea con la que barajan países como Francia, Reino Unido o Alemania, grandes mercados para España y donde están las casas matrices de lo que se produce en nuestro país.

En cuanto a la necesidad de que las gasolineras se preparen para poder ofrecer suministro eléctrico, ha asegurado que las estaciones de servicio "están acostumbradas" a incorporar por razones de seguridad "cosas más complejas" que electrolineras.

