La remodelación llega apenas dos semanas antes de su vista ante el Supremo tras la que puede ser inhabilitado. También cambia a la consellera de Cultura,  Mariàngela Vilallonga.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.- EFE/ Quique García
barcelona

europa press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha remodelado por sorpresa el Govern este jueves y ha sustituido a los consellers de Empresa y Conocimiento, Àngels Chacón; al de Interior, Miquel Buch, y a la de Cultura, Mariàngela Vilallonga, ha explicado la Oficina del Presidente en un comunicado.

Según ha adelantado La Vanguardia, la decisión ya ha sido comunicada a los consellers y el presidente catalán busca con este movimiento afianzar a su Ejecutivo de cara a una posible inhabilitación.

En sustitución de Chacón, Torra ha nombrado al exdiputado del Parlamento Europeo, el economista Ramon Tremosa; en lugar de Buch ha situado al abogado Miquel Samper y al frente de la cartera de Cultura prevé colocar a la exdiputada del Parlament Àngels Ponsa.

El jefe del Ejecutivo catalán ha firmado este jueves los decretos de nombramiento de Tremosa y de Samper, que tomarán posesión del cargo este jueves por la tarde a las 18.00 horas en el Palau de la Generalitat.

"El martes que viene el presidente firmará el decreto de nombramiento de Àngels Ponsa, que tomará posesión del cargo tras la reunión del Consell Executiu", expone la oficina.

El cambio en el gabinete se produce después de la disputa entre JxCat y el PDeCAT por las siglas de los primeros, que ha provocado una serie de bajas en el partido liderado por David Bonvehí en el que todavía milita Chacón, única integrante que queda del PDeCAT en el Ejecutivo de Torra.

Según el rotativo, la decisión de cesar a Buch responde a que el mismo conseller ha pedido dejar de encabezar la cartera.

Por su parte, Vilallonga, este mismo jueves en la inauguración del Fórum Edita ha expresado: "Es un honor inaugurar este foro como consellera de Cultura. Vete a saber si será la última vez que lo hago. No se sabe todavía".

