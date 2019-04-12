El Gobierno cree que los partidos políticos con representación en el Congreso de los Diputados después de las elecciones del 28 de abril deberán activar la regulación de los debates que se celebran durante las campañas electorales.
Lo ha dicho la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, en la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, donde se le ha preguntado la opinión del Ejecutivo sobre una posible regulación por ley de los debates electorales, quiénes deben participar y en qué medios de comunicación se deben llevar a cabo, después de que el presidente Pedro Sánchez haya aceptado un debate a cinco con Vox en una televisión privada y rechazará participar en otro en la televisión pública. Además, Sánchez ha recahazado medirse con Pablo Casado en un cara a cara.
"Pensamos que hay bastante reflexión" sobre qué hacer con este tema, ha destacado Celaá, que ha dicho que "serán las fuerzas políticas representadas en la Cámara las que deban activar" dicha regulación.
La portavoz del Gobierno ha recalcado que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) es el organismo competente para hacer las indicaciones o instrucciones correspondientes a estos debates.
Y que son los comités electorales de cada partido los que deciden "cómo hacerlos de forma legítima y en el ejercicio de sus funciones".
"El Gobierno no ha entrado en esta cuestión", ha aseverado Celaá, que ha recalcado que ni el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez ni el consultor Iván Redondo han actuado en esta cuestión como miembros del Comité Electoral del PSOE y que no ha sido tratado en Consejo de Ministros.
Ha reiterado que "merecería la pena", reflexionar sobre los debates electorales de manera "más pautada y regulada" y ha añadido: "Probablemente, se debe regular pronto".
Celaá ha apuntado que desde 2003 no se ha vuelto a tocar el tema de los debates, y desde entonces cree que "tenemos una historia muy irregular".
Está previsto que el próximo 23 de abril debatan en Atresmedia Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos), Albert Rivera (Cs) y Santiago Abascal (Vox).
