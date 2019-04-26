Una ciudadana de Granada que había solicitado el voto por correo ha denunciado ante la Junta Electoral Provincial que entre la documentación recibida se encontró que la papeleta del Senado ya estaba marcada con los nombres de dos de los tres candidatos de Vox a la Cámara Alta, informan los diarios Ideal y Granada Hoy.

La denunciante, una granadina residente en Cuenca, se percató de la manipulación al recoger la documentación en la oficina de Correos. Ha explicado que las casillas de dos candidatos de la formación ultraderechista ya estaban marcadas con bolígrafo. Ningún otro candidato, de ninguna otra formación, aparecería señalado. Ante esta circunstancia por la que decidió pedir explicaciones ante la Oficina del Censo Electoral. Sin embargo, no obtuvo respuesta.

Como solución le ofrecieron la posibilidad de acudir a una oficina de Correos de Granada para ejercer en ella su voto con una papeleta nueva. Sin tiempo para viajar de Cuenca a Granada, la mujer decidió votar solo al Congreso de los Diputados.

Después decidió denunciar los hechos por escrito ante la Junta Electoral Provincial de Granada. En declaraciones al diario Ideal, la denunciante ha dicho: "La intención de este escrito ya no es que me den una solución para poder votar al Senado, pero sí denunciar los hechos ya que me parece de una gravedad extrema". De momento no se conocen más casos.

En la demanda se estima que se han vulnerado varios artículos de la Ley Orgánica de Régimen Electoral General, en concreto el 139 y el 140, que se refieren a manipulación de la documentación o del voto. De estos artículos se derivan sanciones que van de los 100 a los 3.000 euros, en función de si quien comete las infracciones es un funcionario o un particular, explica el diario Ideal.