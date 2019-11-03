Público
Campaña electoral TVE y varias cadenas autonómicas retiran un anuncio electoral de Vox del horario infantil por contener imágenes violentas 

En la pieza audiovisual, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, habla en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre los riesgos de la "inmigración ilegal" y se pueden ver imágenes de agresiones y peleas.

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante un momento del mitin que ha ofrecido hoy en el Pabellón Príncipe de Asturias de Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

TVE y varias cadenas autonómicas han retirado uno de los tres anuncios electorales de Vox del horario de protección infantil (entre las 8 y 9 de la mañana y las 17 y 19 de la tarde) por contener imágenes violentas, aunque sí se emitirá en los espacios reservados para propaganda electoral el resto del día.

Tal y como ha avanzado la Cadena Ser y han confirmado a Efe fuentes de RTVE, esta decisión se toma para cumplir la ley que obliga a no emitir contenidos violentos en horario de máxima protección.

Estas mismas fuentes han explicado que Vox ha enviado a RTVE tres anuncios para su emisión en los espacios de propaganda electoral gratuita. Dos de ellos se van a emitir en cualquier horario y el tercero, que contiene imágenes violentas, no se podrá emitir en el horario de protección infantil.

"No hemos retirado ningún anuncio de propaganda electoral, porque RTVE no es nadie para retirar nada", ha subrayado este portavoz, que ha apuntado que esa decisión sería, en todo caso, de la Junta Electoral Central.

En el anuncio en cuestión, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, habla en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre los riesgos de la "inmigración ilegal" y del aumento del número de delitos y agresiones sexuales, que vincula con este fenómeno.

Mientras, en el vídeo se pueden ver varias imágenes de agresiones y peleas.

