El partido que lidera Santiago Abascal ha frenado en seco sus anuncios en Facebook ante posibles sancione. Uno de los motivos que han llevado a la formación ultra es la circular que publicó la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) este lunes.
En el documento, la Agencia delimita lo que los partidos políticos pueden hacer o no con los datos para el envío de propaganda electoral. Una de las normas que se añadían era el plazo de 14 semanas que deben respetar los partidos para iniciar el periodo electoral.
El Confidencial recoge que Vox se caracterizaba por usar la red social para lanzar campañas. Ahora ha detenido por completo este tipo de anuncios y ahora solo se puede ver el siguiente mensaje: "No hay anuncios que mostrar".
Esta reforma de la Ley Eloctoral ha generado dudas por una serie de criterios interpretativos como las fuentes para obtener los datos personales sobre opiniones políticas o el microtargeting.
