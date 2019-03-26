La campaña para juzgar al exministro Martín Villa busca apoyos en el Parlamento Europeo

Tres representantes de la campaña para conseguir que se juzgue al ex ministro Rodolfo Martín Villa, en el marco de los crímenes contra la humanidad cometidos durante la dictadura franquista y la denominada Transición, se reunieron este martes con eurodiputados en los márgenes del pleno del Parlamento Europeo (PE).
Viajaron a Estrasburgo Andoni Txasco, de la asociación "3 de Marzo" de Vitoria; la abogada Lourdes Etxebarría, así como Fermín Rodríguez, de la asociación "Sanfermines 78 gogoan!", que denunciaron la "impunidad" de los crímenes del franquismo.
Los activistas y familiares de víctimas denunciaron no solo que no prospere un proceso judicial en España, sino que tampoco se haya aceptado la extradición a Argentina de Martín Villa, donde la jueza María Servini le reclama para tomarle declaración en la querella que instruye por crímenes del franquismo.
Los eurodiputados del grupo de la "Memoria Histórica" en la Eurocámara Miguel Urbán y Ernest Urtasun (Unidos Podemos), así como Izaskun Bilbao (PNV), Ana Miranda (BNG) y Jordi Solé (ERC) se comprometieron a recabar firmas de otros miembros del hemiciclo europeo para apoyar sus reivindicaciones.
explicó a un grupo de periodistas que "los tribunales españoles repetidamente evitan enjuiciar los hechos", lo que a su juicio vulnera el derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva, además de lo que se establece en los convenios internacionales de derechos humanos.
abogada reclamó que si no es posible el juicio en España, al menos se permita que la justicia argentina vea el caso. "España ya lo hizo con (el dictador chileno, Augusto) Pinochet. A Argentina le vino muy bien que España no tuviera reparos. Pero ahora con los hechos que pasaron aquí es incapaz y busca excusas", añadió.
Miranda, que mantuvo en Buenos Aires hace unos días un encuentro con la magistrada argentina, señaló que la jueza estaba "sorprendida" por "la falta de cooperación" del Gobierno español. "Ella sigue totalmente voluntariosa para poder seguir" con el caso, añadió.
El pasado 31 de enero, más de una treintena de organizaciones y familiares de víctimas presentaron una campaña para que sea juzgado el exministro, contra el que han presentado una querella pendiente de admisión a trámite.
