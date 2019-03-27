Público
Campaña PP 'Valor seguro', el lema de campaña del PP para las elecciones generales

Javier Maroto ha presentado el lema en una rueda de prensa celebrada en la sede del PP en la que ha insistido que las dos únicas opciones reales de los ciudadanos para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril son el líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, o el del PP, Pablo Casado.

El vicesecretario de organización del Partido Popular Javier Maroto, durante la presentación del eslogan de campaña para las próximas elecciones generales del 28 de Abril | EFE/ Nico Rodríguez

Valor seguro es el lema de campaña elegido por el PP para las elecciones generales, una expresión con la que, según el director de campaña del partido, Javier Maroto, se pretende hacer patente la certidumbre que para los electores supone votar a la formación de Pablo Casado frente a otras opciones.

Maroto ha presentado el lema en una rueda de prensa celebrada en la sede del PP en la que ha mostrado un cartel donde aparece en letras mayúsculas azules la expresión Valor seguro sobre una imagen del líder del partido, sonriente, y con el nuevo logotipo de la formación en la parte inferior derecha.

Ha insistido en que de cara al 28 de abril las dos únicas opciones reales que tienen ante sí los ciudadanos es si el próximo presidente del Gobierno será el líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, o el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que, a su juicio, es quien constituye un "valor seguro" para los intereses de los españoles.

