PANDEMIA  COVID-19

Campo: "Es falso, y tendencioso, que en España se oculten datos sobre fallecidos" por la covid-19

El ministro de Justicia acusa al PP, sin citarlo, de "profundamente irresponsable" por pedir explicaciones sobre el recuento. El calificativo "se queda corto para describir a quien utiliza el dolor y la tragedia humana como arma política".

Juan Carlos Campo en el Congreso
El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, en su comparecencia ante el Congreso para exponer su gestión durante la pandemia y el plan de choque de medidas urgentes ante la covid-19. Efe

madrid

Actualizado:

julia pérez

"Es absolutamente falso, y tendencioso, que en España se oculten datos sobre fallecidos" por la covid-19. Así de tajante se ha mostrado el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, en su comparecencia ante el Congreso de los Diputados en la que ha acusado al PP, sin citarlo, de ser "profundamente irresponsable" por pedir explicaciones sobre el recuento de fallecidos en la pandemia.

La crítica, en su opinión, "no pude derivar en un cuestionamiento institucional":“Sería mezquino e injusto para quienes se están dejando la piel en combatir la enfermedad". Y el calificativo de "irresponsable" que ha utilizado en su comparecencia en la Comisión de Justicia "se queda corto para describir a quien utiliza el dolor y la tragedia humana como arma política".

El Gobierno aprobó el pasado martes un decreto-ley que contiene un plan de choque de medidas urgentes ante el tsunami judicial que llegará a los tribunales a causa de la pandemia, con un aumento de litigios en especial relacionados con deudas, hipotecas, despidos, ERTES, concursos de acreedores...

El plan de choque incluye medidas sin precedentes: juicios en agosto y más trámites telemáticos.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN).

