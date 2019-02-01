Público
Gürtel Camps asegura que no sabe qué es Orange Market y niega que el Bigotes fuera su amigo

El expresidente valenciano lamenta que Ricardo Costa "y otras personas" estén diciendo "en las últimas 48 horas lo contrario que han dicho los últimos años. Allá ellos y su conciencia"

Francisco Camps entra en la sede de la Audiencia Nacional en Madrid. (ZIPI | EFE)

El expresidente valenciano Francisco Camps ha asegurado este viernes que él nunca ha adjudicado nada a ninguna empresa, que no sabía qué era Orange Market, la filial de Gürtel en Valencia, y ha negado que fuera amigo del cabecilla de la trama Álvaro Pérez, el Bigotes, y que si fue a su boda fue porque se lo pidió Ricardo Costa.

Estas han sido las principales líneas argumentales de la declaración que ha prestado Camps este viernes durante casi tres horas ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional, José de la Mata, que investiga si ordenó adjudicaciones irregulares de la Generalitat Valenciana al entramado de Francisco Correa, como un contrato para montar un expositor de Fitur 2009, han informado fuentes jurídicas.

Camps ha sido señalado como responsable de esas adjudicaciones por El Bigotes y el exsecretario del PP valenciano Ricardo Costa, y a su salida de la Audiencia Nacional el expresidente ha lamentado que Costa "y otras personas" estén diciendo "en las últimas 48 horas lo contrario que han dicho los últimos años. Allá ellos y su conciencia".

