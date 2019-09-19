El juez del caso Gürtel, José de la Mata, ha dictado auto de apertura de juicio oral al expresidente valenciano Francisco Camps por la adjudicación presuntamente irregular a la trama de Francisco Correa de un expositor en Fitur 2009.
De la Mata le envía al banquillo por los delitos de prevaricación, fraude y tráfico de influencias, si bien rechaza hacerlo por el de malversación al no haber sido investigado en esta pieza por ese último delito.
El magistrado ha adoptado esta decisión en un auto, contra el que no cabe recurso, después de que la Sala de lo Penal confirmara su procesamiento por estos hechos.
(Habrá ampliación)
