Camps será juzgado por contratar a la Gürtel cuando presidía la Generalitat Valenciana

La Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha rechazado el recurso presentado por Francisco Camps, por lo que el expresidente valenciano será juzgado por contratar a la Gürtel cuando presidía la Generalitat Valenciana. De esta forma, el político del Partido Popular se sentará en el banquillo en la pieza de Fitur del caso Gürtel.
Camps se enfrenta a una petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción de 2 años y 6 meses de cárcel por los delitos de prevaricación y fraude en la contratación de la trama Gürtel para el montaje del stand del pabellón de la Comunitat Valenciana en la feria de Fitur 2009.
Desde la Fiscalía consideran que Camps dio instrucciones a la ex directora general de promoción institucional para la adjudicación del montaje del expositor de Fitur a Orange Market, una filial de Gürtel, por un coste de 366.529 euros.
La Fiscalía pidió la reapertura de esta pieza de la Gürtel después de que Álvaro Pérez El Bigotes y el secretario general del PP en Valencia, Ricardo Costa, señalaran a Camps como responsable de la adjudicación.
Asimismo, Anticorrupción considera que Fracisco Correa –líder de la Gürtel– asentó sus empresas en la Comunitat Valenciana para intentar "aprovechar las posibilidades de negocio" que Camps le brindaba" y para "conseguir una posición ventajosa en la convocatoria y adjudicación de contratos públicos".
De esta forma, según la Fiscalía, Camps le facilitó "el acceso a altos cargos de la administración con poder decisorio e intervención destacable en la tramitación, adjudicación y ejecución de los expedientes de contratación de Fitur".
En el caso de Fitur 2009, el escrito considera que los contratos se asignaron "sin respetar los principios de transparencia, publicidad y concurrencia, confidencialidad, igualdad y no discriminación".
Por último, la Fiscalía, además de los 2 años y 6 meses de prisión, solicita que se inhabilite a Camps para cualquier cargo público durante un periodo de diez años.
