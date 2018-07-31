El Canal Isabel II adjudicó más de 115 millones de euros en suministros de "materiales almacenables (tuberías, contadores o válvulas) sin convocar un concurso público, según el informe de fiscalización realizado por la Cámara de Cuentas.
Los auditores, tal y como recoge El País, consideran que la compra de este tipo de materiales, que la empresa usa habitualmente, no es lógica hacerla por el método de urgencia. Además, entienden que carece de sentido que no hubiera concurso público cuando la competencia reduce el precio final de los productos.
El informe de la Cámara de Cuentas recoge que el 84,5% de las compras se adjudicaron a una determinada empresa de "suministro de tuberías, válvulas y piezas especiales con contratos menores y mayores por valor de cinco millones de euros". También destaca el caso de los contadores de agua que se adquirieron mediante contratos menores. Se realizaron compras sin superar los 18.000 euros que obligaría a convocar un concurso abierto.
El Canal de Isabel II también compró puertas de los contadores y tapa de las calles. Las puertas costaron menos de 18.000 euros, "pero superando el importe total mensual dicha cantidad" entre 2008 y 2015, mientras que la empresa a la que se le adjudicó las tapas de las calles recibió sin concurso 644.480 euros.
