Estás leyendo: Madrid suspende todas sus fiestas populares entre mayo y octubre

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cancelaciones por el coronavirus Madrid suspende todas sus fiestas populares entre mayo y octubre

"Las fiestas volverán a Madrid pero este año no podrá ser posible", ha señalado Begoña Villacís tras el anuncio.

Chulapos y chulapas durante las fiestas de San Isidro 2019. (Carlos Perez / EFE)
Chulapos y chulapas durante las fiestas de San Isidro 2019. EFE/Carlos Pérez

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha suspendido todas las fiestas populares en los distritos de la capital que iban a celebrarse entre mayo y octubre para evitar aglomeraciones y contagios del coronavirus.

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha anunciado esta decisión en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno, en la que ha comparecido junto al alcalde José Luis Martínez-Almeida y la portavoz municipal, que ha estrenado un formato telemático con preguntas en directo por parte de los periodistas.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ahorrará 4 millones y 100.000 euros al no celebrar estos eventos, aunque deberá indemnizar parte de las contrataciones ya efectuadas.

"No tenemos más información con respecto al periodo del desescalamiento pero la prudencia nos obliga a tomar esta decisión, de tomar esta decisión, de evitar cualquier aglomeración", ha agregado la vicealcaldesa.

"Las fiestas volverán a Madrid pero este año no podrá ser posible", ha señalado Villacís.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú