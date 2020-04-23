Madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha suspendido todas las fiestas populares en los distritos de la capital que iban a celebrarse entre mayo y octubre para evitar aglomeraciones y contagios del coronavirus.
La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha anunciado esta decisión en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno, en la que ha comparecido junto al alcalde José Luis Martínez-Almeida y la portavoz municipal, que ha estrenado un formato telemático con preguntas en directo por parte de los periodistas.
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ahorrará 4 millones y 100.000 euros al no celebrar estos eventos, aunque deberá indemnizar parte de las contrataciones ya efectuadas.
"No tenemos más información con respecto al periodo del desescalamiento pero la prudencia nos obliga a tomar esta decisión, de tomar esta decisión, de evitar cualquier aglomeración", ha agregado la vicealcaldesa.
"Las fiestas volverán a Madrid pero este año no podrá ser posible", ha señalado Villacís.
