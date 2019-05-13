Público
PP Valladolid La candidata del PP a la Alcaldía de Valladolid creará una escuela taurina si gobierna

Pilar del Olmo ha destacado el apoyo de su formación a la "fiesta de los toros", y si alcanza el Gobierno Municipal tomará una serie de medidas para respaldarla, como la recuperación del Trofeo San Pedro Regalado y la celebración del primer congreso internacional de esta materia.

Del Olmo (PP) abrirá una escuela taurina en Valladolid y recuperará el Trofeo San Pedro Regalado. Europa Press

Si alcanza el Gobierno Municipal tomará una serie de medidas para respaldar la tauromaquia. Europa Press

La candidata del PP a la Alcaldía de Valladolid, Pilar del Olmo, ha destacado el apoyo de su formación a la "fiesta de los toros" con medidas como la creación de una escuela taurina, la recuperación del Trofeo San Pedro Regalado y la celebración del primer congreso internacional de esta materia.

Así lo ha indicado este domingo, en declaraciones recogidas por Europa Press minutos antes del inicio de la corrida de toros que se ha celebrado en la ciudad con motivo de la festividad de San Pedro Regalado.

Del Olmo ha reiterado que si su partido alcanza el Gobierno Municipal tomará una serie de medidas para respaldar la manifestación "cultural" y "artística" de la tauromaquia, que trae "empleo y riqueza" a la ciudad.

