Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

El candidato del PP a la alcaldía de Torrelodones no paga el IBI ni la comunidad de vecinos

La tesorería del Ayuntamiento tuvo que embargar su sueldo ya que Martínez Amorós recibía una remuneración del mismo consistorio, con el que tiene contraído el impago.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Arturo Martínez Amorós junto a Isabel Díaz Ayuso. / PP TORRELODONES

Arturo Martínez Amorós junto a Isabel Díaz Ayuso. / PP TORRELODONES

Arturo Martínez Amorós, candidato del PP para la alcaldía de Torrelodones, en Madrid, tiene una deuda de 594,29 euros por el impago del IBI y otra con su comunidad de vecinos que ascendía a 1262,96 euros al finalizar 2018, según recoge la Cadena SER.

Por la primera de las deudas, la tesorería del Ayuntamiento tuvo que embargar su sueldo ya que Martínez Amorós recibía un sueldo del mismo consistorio, con el que tiene contraído el impago.

En su comunidad de vecinos, según lo que adelanta el medio, el político arrastraba desde marzo del año pasado una deuda de 1.185,52 euros, que aumentó a más de 1260 euros al finalizar el año.

Martínez Amorós ha reconocido los impagos a la Cadena SER, aunque ha querido justificarlo aludiendo a "situación económica familiar complicada". Así mismo, añade que está asumiendo la deuda del IBI en cuotas, y que hará lo propio con la segunda.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad