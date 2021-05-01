Estás leyendo: Los candidatos de la izquierda en Madrid marchan juntos en la manifestación del 1 de mayo entre gritos de "Sí se puede"

Elecciones en Madrid Los candidatos de la izquierda en Madrid marchan juntos en la manifestación del 1 de mayo entre gritos de "Sí se puede"

En la imagen, Pablo Iglesias, Ángel Gabilondo y Mónica García desfilan y aplauden durante la manifestación del primero de mayo.
En la imagen, Pablo Iglesias, Ángel Gabilondo y Mónica García desfilan y aplauden durante la manifestación del primero de mayo. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Los tres candidatos de la izquierda a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid -Ángel Gabilondo, Pablo Iglesias y Mónica García- han marchado unidos en la manifestación del Primero de Mayo que se desarrolla por las calles de Madrid y que cuenta también con dirigentes sindicales y varios ministros.

La manifestación del Primero de Mayo arrancó pasado el mediodía con los líderes de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, respectivamente, a la cabeza.

Tras los líderes sindicales, varios ministros del Gobierno, entre ellos la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo; la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz; la de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra; el titular de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero.

Los tres candidatos de la izquierda a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid marchan juntos en esta manifestación, que transcurre en plena campaña electoral, y en la que son aplaudidos por ciudadanos, con gritos de ánimo y "Sí se puede".

Junto a los candidatos del PSOE, Ángel Gabilondo; de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y de Más Madrid, Mónica García, también se encuentra la número 2 de la lista de Unidas Podemos, Isa Serra.

Bajo el lema "Ahora toca cumplir. Un país en deuda con su gente trabajadora" transcurre la manifestación en el que los sindicatos vuelven a salir el Día del Trabajo a la calle tras la manifestación que tuvo que celebrarse de manera virtual el año pasado forzados por el confinamiento y con actos convocados en más de 70 ciudades de todo el país.

