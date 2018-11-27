La candidatura encabezada por Julio Rodríguez ha recibido un apoyo del 80 por ciento de los votantes en las primarias de Podemos para las elecciones municipales al Ayuntamiento de Madrid 2019, en un proceso en el que solo han participado 6.500 inscritos en la formación.
En la elección de la lista electoral de Podemos para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid han participado un total de 6.537 inscritos, cuando hace un año, en la elección de Rodríguez como secretario local del partido, votaron 8.199 personas.
La participación total del proceso ha sido de 6.537, lo que supone un porcentaje del 65,55 por ciento con respecto al número de inscritos con su DNI verificado. Este es el primer proceso de primarias donde este requisito ha sido de obligado cumplimiento, ha destacado Podemos en un comunicado.
El resto de puestos en la lista de 15 miembros quedan así: Maby Cabrera Sevilla, María Dolores Amadeo, Francisco Javier Verdes-Montenegro Escánez, Beatriz Herránz Jiménez, Raquel Carrasco Vázquez, Elena Hernández Cortés, Bruno Estrada López, Julia Oñate Moral, Luis Nieto Pereira, Lucía Antolínez Villaroel, Pau Ciscar Blat, Rubén Aguilar Ibañez, Nuria Espinosa Morueco, Alba Chico Parrón, Alberto Salazar López y Litzi Bianca Rojas Jaldín.
Lo más destacado respecto a la lista original presentada es que los inscritos han adelantado a María Dolores Amadeo, que iba de número 3 y el retroceso de Bruno Estrada, que iba de número 5. Le adelantan Beatriz Herránz y Raquel Carrasco, bastante conocidas entre la militancia de la capital.
