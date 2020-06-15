Cantabria y Euskadi permitirán la libre circulación entre ambos territorios a partir de este viernes

SANTANDERActualizado:
Los presidentes de Cantabria y Euskadi, Miguel Ángel Revilla e Íñigo Urkullu, han reafirmado este lunes su intención de pasar a la nueva normalidad y abrir la libre circulación entre los dos territorios el próximo viernes, dos días antes que el resto del país.
Revilla y Urkullu han mantenido esta tarde una conversación telefónica en la que han vuelto a destacar la importancia que tiene para ambos territorios el restablecimiento de la libre circulación y han acordado mantener un encuentro, que tendrá lugar el próximo jueves en Vitoria.
Aunque el jefe del Ejecutivo vasco someterá su decisión a la consideración de su Gobierno, el presidente cántabro ha dado por hecho que las dos comunidades autónomas "estarán abiertas" el próximo fin de semana, según señala el Gobierno de Cantabria en una nota de prensa.
Revilla, que se ha manifestado reiteradamente a favor de la movilidad entre los territorios, ha dicho que la apertura supondrá "un claro revulsivo para la reactivación económica de Cantabria". De hecho, el Ejecutivo cántabro tiene ya muy avanzado el decreto del presidente por el que se establecerá el paso a la nueva normalidad, para su publicación el próximo jueves en el Boletín Oficial de Cantabria y su entrada en vigor a las 0.00 horas del viernes.
El decreto estará acompañado por una orden de la Consejería de Sanidad, en la que se regularán todas las actividades y servicios posibles en tanto no exista una vacuna que permita acabar con el coronavirus.
Precisamente este lunes, en un acto en el hospital de Sierrallana (Torrelavega), el consejero de Sanidad de Cantabria, Miguel Roríguez, ha destacado que el sistema sanitario regional "está preparado" para la apertura de las comunicaciones con otras comunidades autónomas, y ha añadido que el que esa circunstancia se produzca un poco antes o después "no tiene ninguna trascendencia en los resultados".
Rodríguez ha recordado que, en todo caso, el día 21 termina el estado de alarma y llegarán las comunicaciones internacionales y ha reiterado que Cantabria está preparada para, ante cualquier caso sospechoso, "indicar la prueba, hacer una PCR" y, si es positiva, "hacer todo el estudio de contactos y aislamiento".
