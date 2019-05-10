Le llegó el “día de las alabanzas” a Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. Y el reconocimiento a su labor política que no tuvo en vida lo recibió este viernes hasta límites que llegaban a la exageración. Pero, más allá de esta circunstancia, la capilla ardiente de Rubalcaba en el salón de los pasos perdidos del Congreso concitó un clima de concordia inédito en la vida política de este país desde hace años.
Como si fuera su último servicio al Estado, Rubalcaba consiguió que el ex ministro del Interior del PP, Fernández Díaz reconociera que el ministro logró acabar con ETA sin ceder en nada. O que José Blanco, con lágrimas en los ojos, fuese detrás de Mariano Rajoy para agradecerle el artículo que había escrito sobre el ex líder del PSOE.
A quien también se vio afectado en la capilla ardiente fue al ex presidente José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. No quiso hacer declaraciones públicas, pero en los corrillos admitía su admiración por Rubalcaba y llegaba a asegurar que su figura era irremplazable. También agradeció el artículo de Rajoy y llegó a comentar que “era un gesto muy importante para España”.
Y no faltaron dirigentes de todas las formaciones políticas. Estuvo Pablo Iglesias, Pablo Echenique, Iñigo Errejón, Alberto Garzón, Pablo Casado, Rafael Hernando o José Manuel Villegas, entre otros muchos dirigentes de Unidas Podemos, PP y Ciudadanos.
Las lágrimas corrieron por los rostros de socialistas de todas las èpocas que se acercaron al Congreso a dar el último adiós al ex vicepresidente del Gobierno. Susana Díaz entró llorando desconsoladamente, y recordaba también el fallecimiento de Carme Chacón. Junto a ello, el ex presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, José Antonio Griñán, se hacía ver en público después de mucho tiempo fuera de foco.
Muy consternado se vio a Jaime Lissavetzky-el “tronco” de Rubalcaba- y a un Javier Solana con la mirada perdida. Y a todos los ministros. Y a viejos socialistas como Antonio García Santesmases. Y su equipo más cercanos en su Ejecutiva: Elena Valenciano, Purificación Causapié, Antonio Hernado.
Estuvieron los Reyes, y el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, estuvo más de dos horas recibiendo condolencias hasta de personas ajenas a la política, como la actriz Marisa Paredes, con la que se fundió en un emotivo abrazo.
Fuera del hemiciclo, ciento de personas guardaban cola para acudir a la capilla ardiente, y otra numeroso grupo de ciudadanos se congregaban ante las dos puertas del patio del Congreso.
Rubalcaba, que siempre fue un vanidoso reprimido, a buen seguro hubiera sonreido.
