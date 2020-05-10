Estás leyendo: El cardenal Cañizares ignora el estado de alarma y abre la basílica de Valencia pese a la covid-19

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El cardenal Cañizares ignora el estado de alarma y abre la basílica de Valencia pese a la covid-19

El templo, que debería permanecer cerrado, ha recibido a algunos feligreses después de que el arzobispo se saltara la orden del Gobierno.

Momento en el que la Virgen sale a la puerta de la basílica, pese al estado de alarma.
Momento en el que la Virgen sale a la puerta de la basílica, pese al estado de alarma.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El cardenal arzobispo de Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, ha ignorado el estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno y ha abierto la basílica de Valencia al público para acudir al rezo por el Día de la Virgen de los Desamparados, según han denunciado medios locales.

De este modo, el templo, que debería permanecer cerrado, ha recibido a algunos feligreses después de que Cañizares se saltara la orden ministerial impuesta desde el 15 de marzo. La Comunidad Valencia sigue casi en su totalidad en fase 0 de desescalada, por lo que no se pueden llevar a cabo actos públicos.

El ayuntamiento asegura que la decisión unilateral es "muy grave" y que informará al Gobierno de ello, según recoge el medio local Levante. Las puertas del recinto se abrieron a las 11.30 y ciudadanos locales han grabado el momento en el que han acudido a la ceremonia de culto. 

En las imágenes grabadas se escucha cómo la Policía advierte de que los presentes tienen que respetar la distancia de seguridad, aunque la misma basílica debería haber permanecido cerrada.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú