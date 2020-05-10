El cardenal Cañizares ignora el estado de alarma y abre la basílica de Valencia pese a la covid-19

madridActualizado:
El cardenal arzobispo de Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, ha ignorado el estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno y ha abierto la basílica de Valencia al público para acudir al rezo por el Día de la Virgen de los Desamparados, según han denunciado medios locales.
De este modo, el templo, que debería permanecer cerrado, ha recibido a algunos feligreses después de que Cañizares se saltara la orden ministerial impuesta desde el 15 de marzo. La Comunidad Valencia sigue casi en su totalidad en fase 0 de desescalada, por lo que no se pueden llevar a cabo actos públicos.
El ayuntamiento asegura que la decisión unilateral es "muy grave" y que informará al Gobierno de ello, según recoge el medio local Levante. Las puertas del recinto se abrieron a las 11.30 y ciudadanos locales han grabado el momento en el que han acudido a la ceremonia de culto.
En las imágenes grabadas se escucha cómo la Policía advierte de que los presentes tienen que respetar la distancia de seguridad, aunque la misma basílica debería haber permanecido cerrada.
En Estado de Alarma el cardenal Cañizares saca a la virgen.— Vivas (@SoniaVivasRive3) May 10, 2020
La gente se amontona sin normas ni distancias.
La policía está presente, facilita y colabora.
No estamos ni tan lejos del fundamentalismo de Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/qH6NXCmVqX
