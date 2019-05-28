Público
Carles Puigdemont Estrasburgo rechaza la demanda de Puigdemont y otros 75 diputados catalanes

El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos rechazó la demanda presentada por el expresidente de la Generalitat y la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell contra la anulación del pleno de octubre de 2017 en el que se iba a declarar la independencia de Catalunya.

24/05/2019 - El expresidente catalán y candidato al Parlamento Europeo por JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, en una rueda de prensa este viernes en Bruselas, Bélgica | EFE/ Horst Wagner

El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos rechazó este martes la demanda presentada por el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y otros 74 diputados contra la anulación del pleno de octubre de 2017 en el que se iba a declarar la independencia de Catalunya.

La Corte europea afirma en su decisión que la suspensión dictada por el Tribunal Constitucional era "necesaria en una sociedad democrática" para "mantener la seguridad pública, la defensa del orden y la protección de los derechos y libertades ajenas".

