Carles Puigdemont Puigdemont se equivocó de página web al gestionar su visado a Canadá, que le cobró 57 euros más que el precio oficial

El expresidente catalán pagó a Eletronic Travel Service 93 dólares canadienses (unos 62 euros según el cambio actual), en vez de los 7 dólares (4,50 euros) que requiere el Gobierno de Ottawa para gestionar la autorización electrónica de viaje. Al final, Canadá suspendió el permiso de viaje por falta de datos.

25/03/2019 - Carles Puigdemont en el norte de Alemania el 25 de marzo de 2019 | AFP/ Carsten Rehder

Canadá suspendió a finales de abril la autorización de viaje al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont por no recibir la información adicional que le había solicitado para finalizar el trámite, según revela este viernes el periódico canadiense La Presse.

Según el diario, que ha tenido acceso a los escritos judiciales presentados por el abogado del expresidente, Puigdemont pagó a la empresa catalana Eletronic Travel Service 93 dólares canadienses (unos 62 euros según el cambio actual), en vez de los 7 dólares (4,50 euros) que requiere el Gobierno de Ottawa, para gestionar la autorización electrónica de viaje que necesitan los ciudadanos europeos que quieren visitar el país.

Tras enviar la solicitud inicial para la concesión de la autorización electrónica de viaje a Puigdemont, esa empresa nunca remitió al expresidente catalán dos cartas en las que las autoridades canadienses solicitaban datos adicionales para completar el proceso.

La Presse aseguró que el expresidente catalán, huido de la justicia española, recibió una comunicación de Electronic Travel Service en la que se le decía que su autorización de viaje había sido "revocada", en vez de suspendida.

El abogado canadiense de Puigdemont, Stéphane Handfield, ha afirmado en escritos presentados ante los tribunales canadienses para intentar obtener la autorización de viaje que Puigdemont atribuyó por error a las autoridades de Canadá el mensaje de Eletronic Travel Service.

"En todo momento mi cliente staba convencido de que estaba tratando directamente con el Gobierno de Canadá pero se determina en última instancia que este no era el caso", explicó Handfield.

