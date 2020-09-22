Estás leyendo: Carlos Fabra, investigado por delitos contra la Administración Pública y de Justicia

Carlos Fabra, investigado por delitos contra la Administración Pública y de Justicia

Varios agentes de la Policía Nacional han registrado la vivienda que posee el expresidente de la Diputación de Castellón en la urbanización Playetas de Bellver, ubicada en Oropesa del Mar.

El expresidente de la Diputación de Castellon, Carlos Fabra, a su llegada a una de las sesiones del juicio por el caso Naranjax. EFE
Fotografía de archivo del expresidente de la Diputación de Castellon, Carlos Fabra, a su llegada a unos juzgados. EFE

CASTELLÓN

europa press

El juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Castellón investiga al expresidente de la Diputación de Castellón Carlos Fabra y a tres personas más en una causa declarada secreta.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana, (TSJCV), el titular de dicho juzgado ha acordado una entrada y registro en la vivienda de Fabra en el marco de unas diligencias previas abiertas en 2017 por delitos contra la Administración de Justicia y contra la Administración Pública.

Según ha informado Radio Castellón Cadena Ser, el registro se ha practicado esta mañana por parte de varios agentes de la Policía Nacional en la vivienda que posee el expresidente de la Diputación en la urbanización Playetas de Bellver, ubicada en Oropesa del Mar (Castellón).

El TSJCV ha indicado que no hay detenidos. En la causa, que está declarada secreta, hay por el momento cuatro personas investigadas, incluido el propio Carlos Fabra, que están citadas a declarar los días 28 y 29 de octubre.

