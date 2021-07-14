Estás leyendo: Carlos Lesmes, dispuesto a dimitir "si se dieran las coyunturas" para forzar la renovación del CGPJ

Público

Carlos Lesmes, dispuesto a dimitir "si se dieran las coyunturas" para forzar la renovación del CGPJ

Así lo ha manifestado la Asociación Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia, tras su reunión con el presidente del Tribunal Supremo.

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet; y el presidente del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes, conversan a su llegada a la jornada en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre el Estado Abierto, el 17 de mayo de 2021. I.Infantes / /Pool/EUROPA PRESS

La asociación Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia (JJpD) ha pedido este miércoles al presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, su "dimisión"  como un medida para forzar la renovación del órgano, una solicitud que, según la asociación judicial, "el magistrado no habría descartado, si concurriesen las circunstancias adecuadas". 

En una rueda de prensa, la portavoz de JJpD, Ascensión Martín, y el viceportavoz, Fernando de la Fuente, han explicado que creen, tras su reunión con Lesmes, que éste estaría dispuesto a dimitir si se dieran "las coyunturas" y si, además, "hubiese unidad entre las asociaciones de jueces". Según han manifestado los portavoces de JJpD, los vocales del CGPJ estarían en la "situación de querer dar el paso" para presentar su dimisión en bloque si se diera "un detonante" como, por ejemplo, un "toque" por parte de la Unión Europea. 

"El presidente del CGPJ comparte nuestra preocupación por el deterioro de la institución y ha manifestado que si antes de la apertura del año judicial no hay una solución, en dicho momento se pronunciará con especial contundencia", han manifestado los portavoces de JJpD.

