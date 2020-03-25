Estás leyendo: Carmen Calvo da positivo en coronavirus y sigue ingresada, pero evoluciona "favorablemente"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emergencia del coronavirus Carmen Calvo da positivo en coronavirus y sigue ingresada, pero evoluciona "favorablemente"

La vicepresidenta primera dio negativo en una primera prueba que no fue considerada "concluyente". Calvo ingresó en la clínica Ruber el domingo por la tarde. Es la tercera integrante del Gobierno en dar positivo.

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas/Archivo
La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas/Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

A.l.m. / M.s.

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha dado positivo este miércoles en el test de coronavirus, y permanece ingresada en la clínica privada Ruber, donde "evoluciona favorablemente", según un comunicado del Gobierno.

Calvo ingresó el domingo por la tarde por una infección respiratoria, y fue sometida a una primera prueba del Covid-19 que dio un resultado negativo, anunciado el martes. El comunicado recuerda que, a juicio de los médicos, este test "no proporcionaba datos concluyentes", y por ello se ha repetido la prueba.

Según el Ejecutivo, la vicepresidenta "evoluciona favorablemente y recibe el tratamiento médico prescrito". Se le está aplicando el protocolo de aislamiento y cuarentena, apuntan. 

Calvo se ha convertido en la tercera ministra en contraer el coronavirus. La primera fue la titular de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y a ella le siguió la ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias. La esposa del presidente del Gobierno, Begoña Gómez, así como varios diputados de distintas formaciones, también han dado positivo en este test.

Todos los miembros del Ejecutivo se sometieron a esta prueba hace un par de semanas. Desde ese momento, Calvo ha mantenido una intensa actividad política, y participó en los últimos Consejos de Ministros presenciales. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú