madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha dado positivo este miércoles en el test de coronavirus, y permanece ingresada en la clínica privada Ruber, donde "evoluciona favorablemente", según un comunicado del Gobierno.
Calvo ingresó el domingo por la tarde por una infección respiratoria, y fue sometida a una primera prueba del Covid-19 que dio un resultado negativo, anunciado el martes. El comunicado recuerda que, a juicio de los médicos, este test "no proporcionaba datos concluyentes", y por ello se ha repetido la prueba.
Según el Ejecutivo, la vicepresidenta "evoluciona favorablemente y recibe el tratamiento médico prescrito". Se le está aplicando el protocolo de aislamiento y cuarentena, apuntan.
Calvo se ha convertido en la tercera ministra en contraer el coronavirus. La primera fue la titular de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y a ella le siguió la ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias. La esposa del presidente del Gobierno, Begoña Gómez, así como varios diputados de distintas formaciones, también han dado positivo en este test.
Todos los miembros del Ejecutivo se sometieron a esta prueba hace un par de semanas. Desde ese momento, Calvo ha mantenido una intensa actividad política, y participó en los últimos Consejos de Ministros presenciales.
