Carmen Calvo evita la autocrítica y culpa a Pablo Iglesias de haber cerrado el paso a un Gobierno socialista 

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, afirma que el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha cerrado el paso "por cuarta vez" a un Gobierno socialista y en las negociaciones "no respetó la proporcionalidad: pedía prácticamente todas las políticas que son transformadoras".
En una entrevista que hoy publica el diario El País, Calvo señala que intentaron conformar un Gobierno de coalición "tan de veras que si Iglesias le dice sí al presidente en julio ya estaríamos gobernando".
"Podemos hizo planteamientos de máximos pese a que negociaba con un partido que le saca 81 diputados, y con un concepto de Gobierno inviable, la bicefalia", agrega Calvo, que cree "el PNV no va a estar a lo que quiera Podemos. En Europa hay coalición cuando las cifras dan; aquí no daban. Y aún así lo intentamos".
Preguntada si la decisión de Iglesias de no entrar personalmente en el Gobierno los "descolocó", la dirigente socialista lo niega y dice que "hicimos una oferta razonable: cuando lo volvieron a pensar vieron que se habían equivocado".
"Lo irresponsable sería un Gobierno que no pueda responder a nada. Lo irresponsable es el poder por el poder: eso es lo que hacen las derechas. El espectáculo del alcalde de Madrid es un bochorno en Europa. Con el poder por el poder se llega a Vox", dice.
"Por ética solo queda que los ciudadanos vuelvan a hablar", responde Calvo a si dimitirían en el caso de fracasar.
"Hemos pretendido ser decentes desde el principio, desde la moción de censura, que ahora parece que fue obra de Iglesias, para acabar con la corrupción del PP. Por ética hemos llegado a acuerdos con todo el mundo durante 10 meses. Por ética no aceptamos el derecho de autodeterminación y nos tumbaron los Presupuestos. Por ética intentamos la coalición", concluye.
