Carmen Calvo La Junta Electoral apercibe a Carmen Calvo por unos tuits desde la cuenta de Presidencia del Gobierno en época electoral

Este apercibimiento se produce tras una reclamación del PP por el contenido de una serie de textos en el perfil de Twitter de Presidencia, que los populares consideraron "partidistas" y con críticas electorales en el ámbito de la defensa de la igualdad.

01/03/2019.- La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión del último Consejo de Ministros. EFE/ Ángel Díaz

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, tras un Consejo de Ministros. EFE/ Ángel Díaz

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha apercibido este jueves a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Presidencia, Carmen Calvo, por una serie de tuits publicados en periodo electoral en la cuenta oficial de su Departamento y que son valorativos, y por ello, la advierte de la posible apertura de un expediente sancionador.

Considera la Junta que los citados tuits contravienen el principio de neutralidad que los poderes públicos deben respetar durante el periodo previo a las citas electorales, tal y como establece el artículo 50.2 de la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (LOREG). El precepto "prohíbe de forma expresa" durante la época electoral "la realización de cualquier acto organizado o financiado directa o indirectamente por los poderes públicos" que contenga "alusiones a las realizaciones o a los logros obtenidos".

La difusión de los tuits citados se produjo en periodo electoral, puntualiza la Junta, y estos además soportan mensajes con "valoraciones" de este tenor: "Las derechas tienen bloqueada la ley de igualdad laboral desde hace un año" o "las derechas no pueden caer en el error del PP: recurrir las leyes ante el Tribunal Constitucional".

Para la JEC, contenidos de este cariz vulneran la LOREG y añade que "la reiteración de esta forma de infringir el artículo 50.2 no se salva con la mera retirada de los mensajes referidos una vez que estos son denunciados".

En su alegación a esta reclamación, el Gobierno destacó que los tuits se habían retirado. Sin embargo, para la Junta, "la reincidencia" le obliga a apercibir a la vicepresidenta de que se le puede iniciar un expediente sancionador en función del artículo 153.1 de la LOREG si se repiten "nuevos quebrantamientos en el futuro". Dicho artículo establece sanciones de entre 300 a 3.000 euros para autoridades o funcionarios.

